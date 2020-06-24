WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 24 Episode Preview

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in Triple-Threat match this Wednesday. Several reports claim that Keith Lee will win the match and go on to face WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Champions vs Champions take it all match next week. Karrion Kross is also scheduled to appear as he will face Bronson Reed in a singles match. After losing to Finn Balor last week, Cameron Grimes is set to make an appearance as he will face Damian Priest. A-list WWE NXT superstars like Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa and others could also appear on the upcoming episode.

Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to defend his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in Triple-Threat match

Damian Priest to face Cameron Grimes

Bronson Reed to face Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross could confront WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

Tommaso Ciampa could appear

Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai feud could begin

The Undisputed Era could make an appearance

Drew Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma feud to continue

WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com