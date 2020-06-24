WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 24 Episode Preview

Quick links:
WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in Triple-Threat match this Wednesday. Several reports claim that Keith Lee will win the match and go on to face WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Champions vs Champions take it all match next week. Karrion Kross is also scheduled to appear as he will face Bronson Reed in a singles match. After losing to Finn Balor last week, Cameron Grimes is set to make an appearance as he will face Damian Priest. A-list WWE NXT superstars like Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa and others could also appear on the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Tomorrow night on #WWENXT!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2020
👊 @RealKeithLee defends his title against @FinnBalor and @JohnnyGargano with a shot at the #NXTTitle ALSO on the line
🏹 @ArcherOfInfamy battles @CGrimesWWE
⏳ @WWEKarrionKross takes on @bronsonreedwwe
... and MORE! https://t.co/jj4L4jNc4a
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
