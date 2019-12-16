WWE TLC: King Corbin Defeats Roman Reigns With Dolph Ziggler And The Revival's Help

After getting brutalised and humiliated by King Corbin for many weeks, Roman Reigns came back to SmackDown and unleashed his best by taking his revenge on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he was not able to continue the punishment at TLC as the constant interference of Dolph Ziggler and The Revival made it hard for Reigns to punish Baron Corbin. The King also surrounded himself with security, who also played a major part in Reigns defeat on Sunday (Monday in India).

WWE TLC: King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns

The match started with King Corbin coming to the ring with his security and Roman Reigns punishing every one of them while making his way to the ring. The match started and 'The Big Dog' took control as he punished the King. However, Corbin turned the tables around by delivering a Deep Six to Reigns, followed by which he dropped him with a big clothesline for a near-fall. Corbin then kept on punishing Reigns with Chairs and Ladders. He then blasted Reigns with a can of dog food and choke slammed the former WWE Champion through the table for an unsuccessful two-count.

Frustrated, King Corbin tried to powerbomb Reigns through the SmackDown and German announce tables, but Reigns recovered and delivered a Samoan Drop to the King. The Big Dog then tried to hit Corbin with a spear but was interrupted by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. Corbin and Ziggler then tried to dump dog foods on Reigns again, but the former United States Champion broke through. When Corbin’s security tried to interfere, Reigns punished them with a kendo stick.

In the latter part of the match, Reigns tried to spear Corbin for the win but was again stopped by Ziggler, who blasted him with a chair. Dolph Ziggler continued to punish Roman Reigns and went on to deliver a Zig-Zag to the face of SmackDown. The Revival then picked up Reigns to deliver a Shatter Machine, followed by the End of Days by Baron Corbin. The King pinned The Big Dog for the win and walked out to a chorus of boos.

