WWE TLC Highlights, Results As Roman Reigns Vs King Corbin Ends With Full Roster BRAWL

The Sunday-night Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) Pa-per-view was the last on the WWE 2019 calendar. Several stars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles were missing and their absence was felt at the PPV. The highs of the game were The Kabuki Warriors defending their title, Aleister Black's fight against Buddy Murphy. As for the lows, Bray Wyatt's match with The Miz was painful while the much-hyped Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin fight was dull. Let’s take a look at all the matches at WWE TLC 2019.

Also Read | WWE TLC: Bray Wyatt Invades The Miz's House During Exclusive Interview Ahead Of PPV

THIS IS STILL GOING ON?!@WWERomanReigns just SPEARED King @BaronCorbinWWE into what seems like the entire ROSTER to close out #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/ai9Y5qU3W5 — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Also Read | WWE TLC Live Streaming, Match Card, Preview And All Details You Need To Know

WWE TLC highlights: Warriors defeat Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Asuka and Kairi Sane showed why they are the best women’s tag team in WWE. The match began quickly and rapidly turned into a brawl. Lynch threw Asuka through chairs stacked on tables while Flair gave Kairi Sane the boot treatment. However, The Kabuki Warriors turned the tables on Flair and Lynch using chairs, dropkicking one in Flair’s face. The Warriors tied Lynch to a ladder and sent Flair into the ringside barricade in their attempt to grab the title. However, Flair and Lynch were not giving up without a fight. Flair recovered and got into the ring using a kendo stick to knock Asuka and Sane from the ladder. She freed Becky Lynch, and together they tried to overpower the Warriors. Lynch hit Asuka with a senton and Flair used a powerbomb on Sane.

But it wasn’t Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s day in the ring. In the end, Asuka used a rope tied to a ladder to pull down Lynch and dump her over the ropes. She then used the opportunity to retrieve the titles to win the brutal TLC main event.



WWE TLC highlights: King Corbin def. Roman Reigns via pinfall

At the beginning of the match, Roman Reigns was attacked by King Corbin’s security force. Roman Reigns, however, was prepared and took them out before catching Corbin mid-attack and taking him out.

Once the match officially began, Corbin launched his attack with a Deep Six. He even used a chair to beat up Reigns early in the match to cause damage. But Reigns came back strong with some signature attacks of his own till Corbin cut him off with a choke breaker. Reigns hit Corbin with a Superman Punch for a near fall. Roman Reigns introduced the first table of the match at this point but King Corbin attacked him with a can of dog food and then Chokeslammed him.

Dolph Ziggler interfered from the ringside, hitting Reigns and then aiding Corbin to break out the handcuffs. But they were taken out by Reigns. But then, the Revival came into the ring to hit Reigns. The Big Dog took out the Revival and Corbin and was set up for the finish when Ziggler threw a chair at him and then hit him with a zig-zag. The Revival hit reigns with a Shatter Machine before Corbin ended the match with an End of Days, knocking Reigns out for the counts.

WWE TLC highlights: Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz via pinfall

Bray Wyatt left his ‘Fiend’ persona behind as he entered the ring, smiling widely and loving the cheers from his fans. The Miz, on the other hand, stormed to the ring and started hitting Bray Wyatt. The latter asked his opponent to take it easy, but it only angered him more. Continuing with his attack, The Miz slammed Wyatt’s face into the canvas repeatedly before trying to get him to submit by bending back his fingers and arm. The Miz’s aggression backfired on him as Bray Wyatt hit him with a variation of Sister Abigail. Miz beat the count, but Wyatt caught him with another Sister Abigail for the finish.

Also Read | WWE TLC Rumours: Roman Reigns May Face Baron Corbin; Daniel Bryan Can Get A Rematch



WWE TLC highlights: Aleister Black defeats Buddy Murphy





WWE TLC highlights: The New Day defeat The Revival in a Ladder Match (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)





WWE TLC highlights: Bobby Lashley defeats Rusev in a Tables Match





WWE TLC highlights: The Viking Raiders versus The O.C. ended in a double count-out





WWE TLC highlights: Humberto Carrillo defeats Andrade via pinfall



Also Read | WWE RAW TV Ratings Alarmingly Drop Before WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Event