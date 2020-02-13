When John Cena, Brock Lesnar And Big Show Unleashed A Dog Fight On WWE SmackDown: WATCH

The entire WWE universe witnessed an epic thriller when superstars John Cena and Eddie Guerrero teamed up against Brock Lesnar and Big Show for a SmackDown main event in 2004. Brock Lesnar and Big Show were billed as the ‘favourite’. However, a dedicated Eddie Guerrero snatched the victory for his team. Let us see how the SmackDown main event took place exactly sixteen years ago.

WWE SmackDown: John Cena and Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar and Big Show

John Cena and Big Show inaugurated the fight by going after each other. In the initial stages, Big Show was all over John Cena and unloaded massive power shots on him. However, John Cena was quick enough to escape the trap and counter attacked the world’s largest athlete with his signature punches. In the meantime, an eager Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero were waiting for their turn to arrive.

No wonder, things went out of control when the duo locked their horns inside the ring. Brock Lesnar managed to dictate the flow of the fight for a long time. Still, Eddie Guerrero was clever enough to escape.

After a brief battle, it seemed that none of the men were going to accept defeat. However, Eddie Guerrero turned the tables by planting a low blow over Brock Lesnar. The referee had his eyes over John Cena at that moment. It was definitely a cheap shot. Even so, Eddie Guerrero was applauded like a hero for notching a victory against two of the greatest WWE superstars. Take a look at the epic match here.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of WWE Network)