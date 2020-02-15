WWE SmackDown: Hulk Hogan Talks About Goldberg, Warns "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

‘The immortal’ Hulk Hogan joined WWE host and commentator Michael Cole to discuss the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Hulk Hogan said that he is really honoured as he is going to get his second WWE Hall of Fame award in 2020. He said that he is going to share the stage with his wrestling friends and former partners - the NWO.

When asked about what he thinks about the upcoming match between Goldberg and "The Fiend" at WWE Super ShowDown, Hulk Hogan said that he can’t wait for the event. He then warned "The Fiend". He said that he has faced Goldberg in the past and lost. Hulk Hogan said that he still remembers the WCW championship match between him and Goldberg. He added that Goldberg is a different human in the ring and "The Fiend" should be ready.

Bray Wyatt didn’t like Hulk Hogan’s comment and interrupted the interview. He said that he needed no advice from Hulk Hogan as he has "The Fiend" on his side. Bray Wyatt then claimed that "The Fiend" was good enough to defeat Goldberg and if Hogan wants to face the Fiend, he can try that too. After a short promo, Hulk Hogan said goodbye to Michael Cole. He said that he will see Bray Wyatt during the WWE WrestleMania 36 week.

WWE Super ShowDown: Goldberg challenges "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last week on WWE SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was interviewed by Michael Cole. The former WWE Universal Champion wasted no time and challenged the Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title match. Bray Wyatt appeared on-screen with his ‘Firefly Funhouse Breaking News’ segment and tried to change Goldberg’s mind. However, Goldberg interrupted and said, “The Fiend...Bray Wyatt...you’re next!”

