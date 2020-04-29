WWE Superstar Paige Sends Monetary Aid To Fans Struggling Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 1 million, with 58,348 deaths. The pandemic has shut down huge swathes of the economy, leaving tens of millions unemployed. The US Government recently sent out the first wave of the $1200 stimulus checks to the unemployed in the country, but with businesses brought to a halt, the situation is seemingly taking a turn for the worse.

However, many celebrities, athletes, social media influencers and others are coming forward to help the people in need, with WWE’s Paige the latest to join in on the effort. Paige recently took to Twitter and asked fans about their daily struggles. She then selected a few fans who are in drastic need of help. She helped the fans by sending them money from which they could pay their bills or buy food.

What’s the biggest struggle for everyone right now? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Sure some people got help. But some people didn’t or haven’t yet. Also some have bills that the pay out isn’t helping and maybe they have to go without. Also so many people have lost their jobs. Why not help out if I can? https://t.co/b3Vf5dJYq0 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 27, 2020

Fans praise Paige for the heartfelt gesture

Earlier, Paige received a picture of a small girl holding up a sign that thanked the former Diva's Champion for the gift she sent her mother. The little girl also said that she would love to meet Paige someday because she wants to join WWE. Many fans are also sharing pictures online revealing how they are using Paige’s donation. Fans all over the world praised Paige’s heartfelt gesture and asked other celebrities to help the people in need.

This melts my heart!! She was able to get her inhaler. So happy I was able to help some people today. Seeing this smile is beautiful! Thanks for sending me this @CieCieplaymate pic.twitter.com/zsbFCeIG9s — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 28, 2020

