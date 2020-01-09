CM Punk Takes Shots At WWE And The Miz With Abusive Language In Latest Tweet

WWE Superstar The Miz made a guest appearance on the recent episode of WWE Backstage. As the show was about to end, The Miz mocked the WWE Backstage analyst and contributor CM Punk by making a selfie video. The video of The Miz mocking CM Punk was tweeted by WWE on FOX. Immediately, CM Punk came up with a harsh, abusive reply to The Miz. This video tweet was deleted later by the Twitter handle of WWE on FOX.

In that video, The Miz stated that he is done shooting for the WWE Backstage and the crew is taking the microphones off him. He added that it was great and the former WWE Champion felt that it was the best WWE Backstage episode ever. The Miz concluded the video with an apology. The WWE Backstage guest stated that CM Punk failed to change the culture of WWE after debuting on WWE Backstage after promising to do so. Here is the screenshot of this Twitter banter.

CM Punk responds to The Miz

CM Punk came up with a response filled with abusive language. He wrote ‘Go s##k blood money covered d##k in Saudi Arabia you f##k##g d##k’. With this tweet, Punk not only took a shot at The Miz but also at WWE’s association with Saudi Arabia. This offensive tweet of CM Punk has shocked the WWE Universe as they are tweeting about it.

