When Vince McMahon Staged His Own Demise With Shocking Car Bomb In 2007; Watch Video

WWE CEO Vince McMahon stunned many wrestling fans a few years ago after he staged his own demise by blowing off his Limo with a horrific bomb blast on live television. Pulling off unusual stunts on air is nothing new to WWE, but many were shaken with anxiety after witnessing an on air-bomb blast, which was assumed to be the death of Vince McMahon. Back in 2007, WWE pulled off one of the most controversial stunts in their entire history, which is still considered to be a matter of debate amongst wrestling fans.

WWE: When Vince McMahon staged his own death with a bomb blast in his car

WWE CEO Vince McMahon took a walk in the aftermath of the show. Somehow, Vince McMahon appeared to be vexed in the process, as he confronted numerous WWE superstars on his way but chose not to talk with any of them. Vince McMahon went to the garage and stood there for a while. It seemed as if the WWE CEO was looking for someone. However, after a brief period of time, Vince McMahon entered his white Limo. To everyone’s surprise, as soon as Vince McMahon entered the car, it blew off into flames.

For a moment, every WWE fan thought that Vince McMahon has died after the bomb blast but that was not the case. Vince McMahon was healthy and sound and it was later revealed that he himself staged his own death.

The Vince McMahon car blast incident is considered to be extremely famous for the entertainment quotient it gave many fans as it remains a mystery as to who exactly put the bomb in the car till date. In the past Stone Cold, ‘Steve Austin’ did something similar after he blew off the DX express with a shocking blast in one of the WWE segments. Apart from that, WWE has had several moments where explosions happened live on air. Being the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon had to deal with many such tragic happenings, but the explosion that damaged his Limo apparently stands out from all the incidents.

Image courtesy: WWE YouTube