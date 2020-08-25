Rey Mysterio, Dominik Punish Seth Rollins & Murphy Before Getting Assaulted By Retribution

After getting punished by Seth Rollins and Murphy at SummerSlam 2020, Rey Mysterio and Dominik appeared on WWE RAW with revenge on their mind. However, as the two came close to taking the big win, Retribution arrived and attacked the Mysterios. After the match, a host of fans took to Twitter and criticised WWE for giving a weak end to an incredible Tag-Team match. Reports claim that WWE will continue the Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins feud as it received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and critics alike. There is speculation that Dominik could once again team up with his father Rey Mysterio to face Seth Rollins and team in another major PPV.

WWE RAW results: Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins & Murphy ends in a No Contest

Seth Rollins and Murphy attacked the Mysterios before the bell rang. Rey Mysterio was the first to be taken down, leaving Dominik for the taking. Dominik entered the ring and signalled the referee to start the match. As soon as the bell rang, Dominik unloaded on Murphy with some lucha arm drags before knocking Rollins outside. Rey Mysterio punished Seth Rollins for a couple of minutes before joining his son to take down Murphy. The two then attacked Rollins and Dominik went to deliver a top rope dive on Rollins, going into the commercials.

After returning from the commercial break, Seth Rollins took things over as he punished Rey Mysterio. However, after Dominik received the hot tag, the tide turned in favour of the Mysterios. After dominating for a couple of minutes, Dominik received a vicious chop block from Murphy, but Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring to make the save. Rey Mysterio then went on to set up a double 619 before the lights flickered and Retribution ran into the ring.

WWE RAW results: Retribution spoil Rey Mysterio and Dominik's party

The newly found group surrounded Dominik as Seth Rollins and Murphy ran out of the ring. Rey Mysterio tried to save his son, but Retribution attacked him too. All the members of the group celebrated as Seth Rollins laughed from a distance. Seth Rollins and Murphy then went backstage and Retribution stood tall in front of Rey Mysterio and Dominik’s unconscious body to end the show.

Image credits: WWE.com