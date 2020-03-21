Brock Lesnar Could Miss WrestleMania As USA Lays Down Travel Restrictions Due To COVID-19

Due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus, Vince McMahon and WWE have already been dealt a major setback ahead of WrestleMania 36. WWE was forced to move the pay-per-view from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to their Performance Center in Orlando. While hosting WrestleMania 36 in an empty arena will be a headache in itself, latest reports claim that the WWE could be without Brock Lesnar at the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

WWE news: WrestleMania 36 championship match in doubts?

Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. However, reports in the US suggest that Lesnar could possibly be not allowed to travel to the United States due to the travel restrictions laid down in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

#BREAKING: The border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic, Trump announced on Wednesday.https://t.co/i2wcxBseTp — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 18, 2020

Recently, it was announced that the border between the US and Canada will be temporarily closed as both countries try to combat the pandemic. However, this puts Brock Lesnar's match at WrestleMania 36 in jeopardy as Lesnar, who resides in Saskatchewan, Canada could be stuck outside the country heading into the WrestleMania week.

WWE News: WrestleMania 36 could be without Canadian superstars

Apart from Brock Lesnar, several other stars could face travel restrictions to fly from Canada to the United States. The Singh Brothers, who live in British Columbia, Canada recently vented their frustration in regards to the travel restrictions.

Well, getting to work will be a lot harder now. https://t.co/jQYWseVy12 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar WrestleMania match in jeopardy?

However, Lesnar is still believed to appear on RAW this coming week, which could imply that the Beast will travel from Canada before the restrictions are officially laid down. It is reported that both countries have come to an agreement to shut their border from Saturday and Lesnar still has a few hours to make his trip from Canada to the US.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar does appear on RAW and how WWE manages to handle the precarious situation moving forward.

