WWE Allegedly Pre-recording WrestleMania 36 On Wednesday And Thursday This Week: Report

After it was revealed that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event, fans started raising questions on how WWE superstars could work for four days straight. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place a day after WWE SmackDown (3 April 2020) and a day before WWE RAW (6 April 2020) on 4th and 5th April 2020. However, it looks like the WWE has found a way to take some load off their superstars.

PWInsider has revealed that WWE will pre-record WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that WWE superstars don’t have to work overtime. Because this year’s WrestleMania is being kept behind the doors, no one outside WWE would be able to notice the difference when WWE broadcasts the pre-recorded show on 4th and 5th April 2020. Not only that, the WWE is also thinking of pre-recording the upcoming WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT episodes.

The current WWE Taping schedule is as follows.

Saturday, 21 March 2020 – WWE SmackDown taping for 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020

Sunday, 22 March 2020 – WWE NXT television tapings

Monday, 23 March 2020 – WWE RAW taping for 23 March 2020

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 – WWE RAW taping for 30 March 2020

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 – WWE WrestleMania 36 Taping

Thursday, 26 March 2020 – WWE WrestleMania 36 Taping.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Six-Pack Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Randy Orton vs Edge

