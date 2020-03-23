The Debate
WWE Allegedly Pre-recording WrestleMania 36 On Wednesday And Thursday This Week: Report

WWE News

PWInsider has revealed that WWE will pre-record WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that WWE superstars don’t have work overtime.

After it was revealed that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event, fans started raising questions on how WWE superstars could work for four days straight. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place a day after WWE SmackDown (3 April 2020) and a day before WWE RAW (6 April 2020) on 4th and 5th April 2020. However, it looks like the WWE has found a way to take some load off their superstars.

Also Read l Rob Gronkowski suggests WrestleMania 36 match on 'hyped up' debut as WWE SmackDown host

PWInsider has revealed that WWE will pre-record WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that WWE superstars don’t have to work overtime. Because this year’s WrestleMania is being kept behind the doors, no one outside WWE would be able to notice the difference when WWE broadcasts the pre-recorded show on 4th and 5th April 2020. Not only that, the WWE is also thinking of pre-recording the upcoming WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT episodes.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar could miss WrestleMania as USA lays down travel restrictions due to COVID-19

The current WWE Taping schedule is as follows.

  • Saturday, 21 March 2020 – WWE SmackDown taping for 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020
  • Sunday, 22 March 2020 – WWE NXT television tapings
  • Monday, 23 March 2020 – WWE RAW taping for 23 March 2020
  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 – WWE RAW taping for 30 March 2020
  • Wednesday, 25 March 2020 – WWE WrestleMania 36 Taping
  • Thursday, 26 March 2020 – WWE WrestleMania 36 Taping.

Also Read l Edge and Roman Reigns argue over WrestleMania 36 main event spot: WWE News

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Six-Pack Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
  • Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Singles match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
  • Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins      
  • Singles match: Randy Orton vs Edge

Also Read l Paige believes Randy Orton vs Edge needs to be WrestleMania 36's main event: WWE News

