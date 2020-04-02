Randy Orton And Wife Kim Celebrate Their Birthday Together While Quarantining At Home

On April 1, 2020, Randy Orton and his wife Kim Orton, also known as Kimberly Kessler, celebrated their birthday together. Randy Orton turned 40 years old while his wife Kim turned 35. On the occasion, Randy Orton took to Instagram and wished his wife while promising to take her on an incredible adventure after the coronavirus lockdown. Randy Orton also referenced some known vacation places like Bora Bora, Thailand, Maldives and Jamaica to give Kim some options.

Randy Orton revealed that ‘things get extra special’ on April Fool's Day as he and Kim Orton share the same birthday. With the heartfelt message, Randy Orton also shared some pictures with Kim. Among all the five pictures, one of them was from their Hawaii wedding.

Randy Orton Instagram: Here’s what Randy Orton posted on Instagram

Randy Orton Instagram: Randy Orton's personal life

Randy Orton met Kimberly Kessler in 2014 and one year later in November 2015, the two tied the knot. The two got married in Hawaii and later it was revealed that Kim was previously a member of Randy Orton’s fan club. The couple had their first child together in 2016, whom they named Brooklyn Rose Orton. However, Brooklyn is Kessler’s fourth child and Randy Orton’s second. Randy Orton had his first child Alanna Marie Orton with ex-wife Samantha Speno in 2008. Speno and Orton got married in 2007 and decided to separate in 2013.

I hope you have a super happy b-day Randy Bo Banders pic.twitter.com/MaXaslGt8H — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 1, 2020

Happy 4 years my love ❤️@RandyOrton to at least 40 more 🥂 pic.twitter.com/SSRquyfy3X — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) November 17, 2019

