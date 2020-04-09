Ric Flair Explains Why Randy Orton Is The Best Superstar In WWE Right Now

In 2003, Ric Flair and Triple H created 'The Evolution' which also featured then-new superstars Randy Orton and Batista. While Triple H was the leader, Ric Flair was the mentor who taught everything he knew about wrestling to Randy Orton and Batista. The 16-time World champion took Randy Orton under his wing because of which Randy Orton was able to make a name for himself in WWE. Under Ric Flair’s guidance, Randy Orton became the WWE Intercontinental Champion and went on to become the youngest WWE Heavyweight champion.

WWE: Ric Flair praises ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton

Though Randy Orton parted ways with The Evolution in 2004, Randy Orton still calls Ric Flair his mentor and the Hall of Famer still believes that The Viper is the best superstar in WWE. Ric Flair recently talked to talkSPORT where he was seen impressed with Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 performance. Ric Flair said Randy Orton is doing some great work in WWE and has accomplished a lot in his long and incredible career. Ric Flair then claimed that Randy Orton is on the top of his game which makes him the ‘number one guy in WWE’.

“He (Randy Orton) is doing some of the best work he has ever done. Randy has done and accomplished so much and he’s been there a long time – people don’t realise this. He’s at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy,” said Ric Flair

WWE: Ric Flair calls daughter Charlotte Flair the ‘female Orton’

After calling Randy Orton the top wrestler in WWE, Ric Flair praised daughter Charlotte Flair and said that she is the ‘female Orton’. Ric Flair said Charlotte Flair has been the best in the women’s division since the day she made her WrestleMania debut in 2016 (WrestleMania 32). Ric Flair also praised Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 36 performance and said she deserves to be the champion.

