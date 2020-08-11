Randy Orton Takes Nasty Shot At Ric Flair After Defeating Kevin Owens On WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW saw a shocking end as Randy Orton attacked his mentor Ric Flair, just minutes after defeating Kevin Owens in a singles match. The segment between the two legends was loved by many and it gave a huge boost to Randy Orton’s ‘Legend Killer’ persona. The incident also hyped up the ongoing Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud as the WWE Champion rushed out to the ring to check on the Hall of Famer after The Viper attacked him. WWE's medical team also rushed to the scene and were seen taking Flair out of the ring on a stretcher. WWE is yet release a statement on Ric Flair’s injury.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens

Both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens tried to hit each other with their special moves but failed early on. Kevin Owens hit Orton with a cannonball and a senton before delivering another cannonball for a near-fall. As KO tried to deliver a Stunner, The Viper recovered and countered it with an RKO. He then pinned Owens to win the match.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton takes nasty shot at Ric Flair

After the match, Randy Orton signalled to Ric Flair to step in the ring where he called the Hall of Famer a ‘liability’. He claimed that the only reason Flair took him under his wing was because he thought Orton “could be the son” he always wished he had. He then accused Ric Flair of scheduling Owens vs Orton for his entertainment and ego. He labelled his former friend as "washed up" and "a junkie for the spotlight". Ric Flair then took the mic from Randy Orton’s hand and admitted that he took Orton’s words personally.

He claimed that he forced Randy Orton to face other WWE superstars because he wanted Orton to break his 16-time world title record. He said he loves Orton and wants to walk by his side till the very end. After hearing Flair’s statement, Randy Orton threw the mic and hugged Ric Flair. He whispered something in Flair’s ear, before delivering a long blow.

The Viper then hit Ric Flair with a punt and whispered a final farewell to his friend. “Thank you for everything you've done for me,” Randy Orton told Flair before Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring with WWE officials and a medical team to check on Flair. "Everything is coming to you at SummerSlam. I'm going to hurt you, Randy, you evil son of a b****," Drew McIntyre said to end the segment.

