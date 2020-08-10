Pat McAfee accepts Triple H’s challenge to face Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

Former NFL player Pat McAfee recently took to Instagram and accepted Triple H’s challenge to face former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX on August 22, 2020. The feud between the two started after Adam Cole stormed out of Pat McAfee’s show after the ex-NFL man started insulting the Undisputed ERA leader. Though some claimed that the two had resolved their differences backstage, the feud between the two got even worse when Pat McAfee appeared on WWE NXT as a guest commentator and again slammed Adam Cole. This led to a huge argument between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee and after the episode went off-air, WWE NXT chief Triple H chimed-in on the issue.

“Pat McAfee has made the transition from NFL star to successful media and entertainment personality ... but accepting a challenge from Adam Cole to step inside an WWE NXT ring? I guess the ball is in his court,” wrote Triple H.

A couple of days after Triple H’s comment, Pat McAfee shared a video in his social media page, vowing to defeat Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. Pat McAfee then appeared on ESPN’s Get UP and revealed that he has started training with Rip Rogers, who had previously trained WWE superstars and legends John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar and others. However, Pat McAfee admitted that Adam Cole is a tough opponent and the next 14 days are going to be “big” for him. He then claimed that he’s going to win the match for the punters and kickers in the NFL

“I’m gonna do this for the punters and the kickers and I’m gonna be an athlete out there and I’m gonna walk out of there undefeated like I’m Goldberg from back in the day. Who’s gonna be next?”

I kicked @AdamColePro’s head off of his body last night on #WWENXT.



I didn’t want to do it, I HAD to do it. He ASSAULTED me with a bottle.



Then I got physically kicked out of the building by @TripleH.



Never thought this is how a honeymoon was supposed to go but



BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/KYAiV9LLHJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole confronts Pat McAfee

Before the Tag-Team championship match between The Undisputed Era and the Imperium, Pat McAfee appeared in the ring and joined the commentary team. The match started and Undisputed Era’s Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish started punishing their opponents. As the match went on, Pat McAfee started insulting Adam Cole who was standing in the ringside to guide his teammates. McAfee’s trash-talk were so insulting and personal that it made Beth Phoenix uncomfortable enough to leave commentary.

Adam Cole finally had enough of Pat McAfee and tried to chase him off of commentary. Roderick Strong, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and other officials made their way to the ring and stopped Cole from attacking Pat McAfee. In the chaos, The Imperium delivered the European Bomb on the Undisputed Era to retain their title.

Image Source: WWE.com