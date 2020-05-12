WWE RAW Results: Lynch Confirms Pregnancy, Orton Confronts Edge, Rollins Attacks Mysterio

After an incredible Money in the Bank PPV, WWE aired an impressive WWE RAW episode which featured the return of Edge and Randy Orton. Though the segment of former WWE Champions was special, the night was highlighted by a major announcement made by WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The night also featured some entertaining matches as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced Andrade and Aleister Black & Rey Mysterio teamed up to face Seth Rollins & Murphy.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch reveals she is pregnant and Asuka is the new champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the show as she entered the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. She thanked the WWE Universe for supporting her and revealed that she has to take a break from wrestling. Asuka interrupted Lynch’s promo and was not pleased with the champion carrying her briefcase.

The Man said that the Asuka didn’t win a title match contract at MITB, she won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship belt itself. Asuka celebrated with the title as Lynch watched on. "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother," Lynch said, revealing her pregnancy. Asuka congratulated Lynch and the two hugged.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio suffers an eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins

After losing to Drew McIntyre at MITB, Seth Rollins teamed up with Murphy to take on the duo of Aleister Black & Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW. The match started and Aleister Black & Rey Mysterio took control. They punished Murphy as Rollins watched from the corner.

In the latter part of the match, Rey Mysterio attacked Seth Rollins, which made The Monday Night Messiah snap. He grabbed Rey Mysterio and slammed him into the barricade. He did the same thing to Aleister Black and demanded Murphy to “stay the hell back.” He then picked up Rey Mysterio and drove his eye into the steel steps, saying, “it’s not your fault, Rey.” The referee ended the match and WWE's medical team rushed to help an injured Rey Mysterio who was bleeding from his eye.

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens confronts Randy Orton

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton challenges Edge

Edge entered the WWE RAW ring and claimed that his storyline with Randy Orton is over. The Viper interrupted and said that a better man won at WrestleMania 36. He walked off, only to return and say that a better man won, but not a better wrestler. Randy Orton said that the Hall of Famer doesn’t have what it takes to be a WWE superstar anymore and challenged him to a wrestling match. “If you’ve got the guts, then at Backlash, it will be Edge vs. Orton in a straight-up wrestling match.”

"If you've got the guts, then at Backlash, it will be @EdgeRatedR vs. Orton in a straight up wrestling match." - @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vcqLgXDzsF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2020

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: AJ Styles returns, Drew McIntyre destroys Seth Rollins: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Becky Lynch revealed she is pregnant and Asuka is the WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Bobby Lashley defeats Humberto Carrillo in a No Disqualification Match

Angel Garza defeats Akira Tozawa

Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade in a Champion vs. Champion Match

The IIconics return and defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

R-Truth, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeat MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins

The Street Profits defeat The Viking Raiders 74-2 in a Basketball Game

Shayna Baszler defeats Natalya

Randy Orton challenged Edge to a wrestling match

Also Read l WWE RAW results, WWE RAW highlights: Jinder Mahal returns, McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins: WWE News