Randy Orton Destroys Christian In 'Unsanctioned' Match With Help Of Ric Flair On WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW saw Christian get involved in the Edge vs Randy Orton storyline. The Hall of Famer appeared on WWE RAW and slammed Randy Orton for severely injuring Edge at WWE Backlash. The two argued for a couple of minutes before Randy Orton challenged Christian to an Unsanctioned match. With the help of Ric Flair, Randy Orton took down Christian, which led to WWE medics taking Christian out of the ring in a stretcher.

According to various reports, Edge will return to WWE RAW in the coming weeks and call out Randy Orton. The two will start the Edge vs Randy Orton 3 storyline, which could end at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. However, some believe that Edge vs Randy Orton 3 could take place at the SummerSlam 2020, which is more popular than Extreme Rules. Reports claim that Edge vs Randy Orton 3 will end the long feud between the two rivals. Until now, the two have faced each other twice with Edge winning at WrestleMania 36 and Randy Orton winning at WWE Backlash.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton challenges Christian to an unsanctioned match

Randy Orton kicked off WWE RAW where he was seen talking about beating Edge in the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. Randy Orton claimed that he humiliated and embarrassed Edge at Backlash, but also closed Edge’s chapter. He said at WWE Backlash he proved that he is indeed the ‘greatest wrestler ever’. He then thanked Edge for bringing back the Legend Killer. As he was about to say something else, Christian's music hit and HOF made his way to the ring.

Christian picked up the mic and said Randy Orton is not the person to end Edge’s chapter. He called Orton a few names before saying Edge will not quit. Orton interrupted Christian and said he sees the look in his eye and knows Christian wants one more match. Christian said he doesn’t want a fight because he’s not medically clear. Randy Orton then challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match, which Christian accepted.

WWE RAW Results: Unsanctioned Match – Randy Orton defeats Christian via pinfall

Before the unsanctioned match could start, Ric Flair met Christian and asked him not to fight, but Christian didn’t listen and signed the referee to start the match. As soon as the bell rang, Ric Flair got behind Christian and hit him with a low blow. After Flair left, Orton hit Christian with ‘the Punt’. With a remorseful look on his face, Randy Orton slowly turned Christian over and scored the pin.

"I finished the last chapter of @EdgeRatedR's redemption. I don't want to finish the last chapter of yours ... but I HAD TO."#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/SvMobnO8ON — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com

