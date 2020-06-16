Randy Orton Vs John Cena Vs Triple H Vs Big Show, 11 Years Since Iconic Fatal-4-Way Fight

John Cena, Big Show, Triple H, and Randy Orton locked horns in an intense Fatal 4-Way contest in 2009 to fight for the vacated WWE World title. Although Randy Orton managed to get the last laugh by pinning down Big Show in the climax of the contest, the Fatal 4-Way match was a proper dogfight between four of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Over the years, WWE has managed to best itself by scheduling some matchups that have pushed the bar of wrestling time and again, but this particular matchup has settled well into the memories of WWE fans that still crave action from years gone by. It has been almost 11 years since the fight took place but WWE fans continue to recall the match like it was yesterday.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results/highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Christian; Dominick Attacks Seth Rollins

WWE Throwback: When John Cena, Big Show, Triple H, Randy Orton fought in 2009

The WWE RAW segment was headlined by John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Big Show facing each other for the WWE World title. Since Batista relinquished his title in 2009, WWE officials lined up the Fatal 4-Way contest for the vacated WWE belt. However, the contest ended shockingly since Randy Orton stole the show from John Cena in devastating fashion.

Since the initial moments of the contest, all contenders delivered their best inside the ring and managed to outclass each other on several occasions. Triple H dictated the flow of the contest for a commendable period of time. However, Big Show took the momentum away from 'The Game' and started to launch an all-out assault. It appeared that Big Show was on his way to winning the contest, but John Cena intervened and delivered his finisher, the ‘Attitude Adjustment’.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Reveals Favourite Moment From WWE Career Involving Triple H

The ‘AA’ from John Cena brought Big Show on the ground. However, John Cena’s moment was overshadowed in moments as Randy Orton slyly made his way into the ring and pulled John Cena out. He then waited for Big Show to get up, and ‘The Viper’ braced himself to strike him with an RKO. Finally, Randy Orton planted the RKO on Big Show and pinned him down to become the new WWE World Champion. This was Randy Orton’s fifth WWE title victory.

Also Read | Charlotte Flair Defeats WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka With Nia Jax Lending A Helping Hand

Also Read | Edge Suffers Brutal Tricep Injury During Randy Orton Fight At WWE Backlash 2020: Reports

Image courtesy: WWE.com