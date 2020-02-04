Union Budget
Randy Orton Leaves WWE Universe Perplexed After Recent Segment On Monday Night RAW

WWE News

Randy Orton opened the recent episode of WWE RAW but failed to provide any explanation for his attack on Edge. Find out more on Orton's segment on RAW.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Randy orton

The recent storyline between the returning Edge and Randy Orton is bound to culminate with a match at some point in the future. Edge made his much-awaited in-ring return in Royal Rumble before showing up at WWE RAW the following night. Randy Orton welcomed the Rated-R Superstar on RAW in his typical 'Viper' fashion by embracing his former tag-team partner before brutalising Edge with an RKO and multiple chair shots. 

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: Brock Lesnar Confronts Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Attacks Edge

WWE News: Randy Orton vs Edge, Orton provides no explanation

It was widely expected that Randy Orton would provide some answers as to why he attacked the former WWE world champion. The preview for WWE RAW had the WWE Universe excited for Randy Orton to open up on his recent attack. Whether it was just payback for being eliminated by Edge in Royal Rumble or was it a long withstanding feud with the Rated-R Superstar, fans kept speculating the motives behind the Viper's actions.

Also Read | Christian Could Be Added In Ongoing Storyline Between Edge And Randy Orton: Report

Orton rightly opened the show and headed to the ring amidst a chorus of boos and 'You Suck' chants by raucous fans at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah. With fans waiting for the veteran to explain his actions from last week, Randy Orton swerved them all by providing little to no explanation for his attack on Edge last week. 

Also Read | Edge Vs Randy Orton: Will The Former WWE Champions Square Off At WrestleMania 36?

Among all the boos at the arena, Randy Orton simply uttered 'I can't do this' before leaving the microphone at the centre of the ring and heading backstage, leaving the fans more puzzled than before. 

WWE RAW: Fans remain excited for potential Randy Orton vs Edge clash

Also Read | Randy Orton Welcomes Edge With Open Arms, Only To Stun Him With Deadly RKO On WWE RAW

Published:
COMMENT
