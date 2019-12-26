Randy Orton Never Joined AEW Because They Were Not Paying Enough Money: Reports

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Randy Orton will leave WWE to join AEW. However, that never happened because Orton recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE. Earlier, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that AEW and Randy Orton were indeed talking to each other when Viper’s WWE contract was about to expire. When Orton got to know that he was getting less money than current AEW champion Chris Jericho, he declined the offer. When WWE heard about the deal between AEW and Randy Orton, they offered the former WWE Champion more money to extend his contract.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

Randy Orton signs multi-year deal with WWE

Later on WWE Backstage show, WWE officials revealed that The Viper has signed a five-year deal with the wrestling company and will stay in WWE till 2025. While talking about Orton’s new contract, WWE COO Triple H said that he is glad that Orton has put the rumours to rest. He added that Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE for years and will remain a cornerstone for a long time. Here’s what The Game said on the Backstage show.

After Randy Orton’s tweet, fans took to Twitter and expressed their emotions. Some congratulated The Viper and others praised WWE for the incredible move. However, many said that the decision taken by Orton is wrong and he should have joined AEW instead. Some fans still believe that the Viper can leave WWE if he is not given good storylines.

