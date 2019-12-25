WWE Throwback: Randy Orton Defeats Hardcore Holly On WWE SmackDown Debut In 2002

WWE superstar Randy Orton’s career has been nothing but ‘phenomenal’ as the 39-year-old has gone on to achieve almost all top honours in the brand since his debut. Orton is a 13-time world champion who has gone onto surpass some of the finest men of the industry. No wonder, 'The Viper' has often faced a lot of hatred from the fans for being a ‘heel’ but that doesn’t change the fact that he is one of the most entertaining prospects of the promotion. As we are about to step into a new decade, let us take a look back at Randy Orton’s debut from 2002 that changed the entire scenario of professional wrestling for all the right reasons.

WWE: Throwback to Randy Orton’s debut

'The Viper' made his WWE debut against Hardcore Holly on April 25, 2002. ‘Hardcore Holly’ was quite a familiar time in those time and the entire WWE universe got shocked as Randy Orton chose him as his opponent. A young Randy Orton walked down the entrance for the first time and few could have predicted his success in the years to follow. After making a steady entrance, Randy Orton went on to take over Hardcore Holly, who was looking way bigger in size. However, size has got nothing to do in wrestling and Randy Orton proved it during the very first fight of his WWE career.

The duo locked horns against each other and put up a steady fight for a decent amount of time. Both, Randy Orton and Hardcore Holly pushed each other to the limit but 'The Viper' had the last laugh after pinning down his opponent in a smart takedown. It was not a one-sided match, as Randy Orton chose to leave the arena immediately after winning the fight, while Hardcore Holly kept on cursing him. However, it was a clean victory and WWE fans will always cherish it.

