WWE Is Better Than AEW? Cody Rhodes Hits Back At Roman Reigns’ Claims

Roman Reigns recently slammed AEW and dismissed them as competition to WWE. AEW Fans were not happy with the comment and they requested wrestling websites to get Reigns’ former WWE partner and current AEW wrestler Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley’s view about the same. Though Moxley didn’t answer, AEW superstar Cody Rhodes responded and said that AEW is doing what the fans need. That’s why they are slowly seeing an increase in their viewership.

While Rhodes responded to a fans’ comment, he praised Roman Reigns as the future of WWE. Cody Rhodes stated that the former WWE Champion is very smart and is an incredible talent. However, he said that fans are not naive and they are turning towards AEW. Cody Rhodes then praised WWE for creating an entertaining show which has been running for the past 49 years. He said that for the past 20 years, people have been wanting for more and AEW is listening to them.

"Roman Reigns is very, very smart, he has WrestleMania main event under his belt, he has incredible talent," Cody said. "I think at the time, a lot of people were … I don't wanna say naive. People were turning away from it, but there's no turning away now.

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose criticises WWE

Recently, Jon Moxley criticised WWE for its “stupid scripts”. He revealed that he was lying to his fans for years. He also said that he used to get very limited creative control when it came to promos and storylines. He even compared WWE to AEW and said that AEW gives him more freedom.

