The Day Seth Rollins Made His Much-awaited WWE Debut With Roman Reigns And Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins has shown his incredible skills since day one. Those skills have helped him achieve every major title in WWE. Seth Rollins was the first NXT Champion. He also became two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. Rollins still has a lot to prove, but he has cemented his position in WWE as the man who slayed the Beast. Let’s take a look at Seth Rollins’ WWE career until now.

Seth Rollins’ NXT career

Seth Rollins’ WWE career started in 2011 where he used to compete in WWE ECW (now NXT) matches. In 2012, Seth Rollins made his television debut against Japanese wrestler Jiro. Rollins won the match and went on to face many NXT superstars. In the same year, Seth Rollins won the Gold Rush Tournament. He was crowned the inaugural NXT Champion. He successfully defended his NXT title for a year but lost the title to Big E in 2013.

Also Read l WWE: Seth Rollins to Becky Lynch, 5 breakout superstars of the decade

Seth Rollins' official WWE debut

At the main event of Survivor Series 2012, Seth Rollins made his official WWE debut alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. The trio attacked Ryback during a Triple-Threat match for the WWE Championship. It allowed CM Punk to pin John Cena and retain the title. Later, the superstars revealed that they are ‘The Shield’ and they have nothing to do with Punk’s win. The Shield then started a feud with Ryback and it led to the superstars facing each other in a TLC match.

The Shield defeated the team of Daniel Bryan, Kane and Ryback at TLC and cemented their position on WWE’s main roster. In 2014, The Shield defeated Evolution at Extreme Rules and again at Payback in a No Holds Barred elimination match. No members of The Shield were eliminated. On June 2, 2014 episode of RAW, Seth Rollins attacked Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to become the member of The Authority.

Also Read l Seth Rollins reveals the day he kissed his wife Becky Lynch for the first time

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. win, Rey Mysterio retains US title against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’s WWE career after the breakup of The Shield

Following the breakup of The Shield, Seth Rollins became a big heal in WWE. He went on to fight some legendary WWE superstars. Rollins became a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time United States Champion. He fought WWE legends like John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Randy Orton, CM Punk and many more. Not only that, he became one of the few wrestlers to defeat The Beast Brock Lesnar. In just a few years, Seth Rollins did so much that no one on the current WWE roster can come close to his achievements.

Also Read l Seth Rollins reveals why he temporarily stopped using his finishing move - The Stomp