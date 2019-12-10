Randy Orton Plays Mind Games With AJ Styles During His Match With Rey Mysterio

Last week, Randy Orton stunned WWE fans when he delivered an RKO to AJ Styles and helped Rey Mysterio become the new United States Champion. This week, Orton entered the ring again to distract Styles so that the masked luchador could retain his title. This has forced fans to believe that AJ Styles and the O.C. may face the trio of Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet in the upcoming WWE TLC PPV.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Seth Rollins joins forces with AOP, brutally attacks Kevin Owens

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio defeats AJ Styles

Before the match could start, both Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles appeared on the screen individually and announced their victories. The Phenomenal One arrived alone in the match. However, The O.C. entered mid-way to distract the ultimate underdog. Rey Mysterio was able to focus on the match but was hit by a well-executed Styles Clash by The Phenomenal One. When the hopes for Rey Mysterio were low, Randy Orton burst onto the scene and distracted AJ Styles. The Master of 619 was able to execute an inside cradle and retain his United States Championship title.

Also Read l Lana and Rusev DIVORCED on WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley faces the Belgian Brute's wrath: Watch

After the show, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio exchanged some messages on Twitter, where the Viper said that he made it easy for Mysterio to win the match. The O.C. was also interviewed after the match, Meanwhile, AJ Styles was heard calling Randy Orton a ‘terrible human being’.

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: Rusev bashes up Bobby Lashley after Lana divorce, Rey Mysterio wins

Also Read l Dave Batista, The nWo become the first inductees to join WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020