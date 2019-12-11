WWE: Randy Orton Fakes His Injury To Take A Hilarious Dig At Rey Mysterio

Randy Orton is on good terms with Rey Mysterio for the past few weeks. They have been aiding each other in a lot of crucial moments. The Viper helped Rey Mysterio in defeating AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Randy Orton has been constantly protecting Rey Mysterio from the O.C and it seems like the Viper will have his back until he turns out to be a heel. Well, for the time being, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are good friends. The Viper showed his love for the Luchador in a cheeky way.

WWE: Randy Orton fakes his injury

The 13-time-WWE champion said that he will be out of WWE action until June 2020 in a recent tweet. There is nothing to worry for Orton fans as he has just taken a hilarious dig at Rey Mysterio by faking his injury. According to Randy Orton, he is injured because of a mat burn. The Viper said that he came out to help Rey Mysterio on Monday Night RAW and ‘suffered the injury’. Randy Orton mentioned the date of June 19th specifically in his tweet. The numerical form of the date reads 6/19 and it was used to refer to Rey Mysterio’s iconic finisher ‘619’.

Got this mat burn saving @reymysterio last night and it should be healed up by June 19th pic.twitter.com/54KeD6cvaR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019

Things did not stop there as Randy Orton went on with his praise for the Luchador. Take a look at the tweet.

At #charlotte airport on 2 hours of sleep and all I can think about is how @reymysterio is amazing. I should be thinking about @KimKlro but I can’t #619 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019

