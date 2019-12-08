WWE SmackDown: Batista's Response To Elias' Special Song Leaves Fans In Splits

Former WWE world heavyweight champion Batista may have not still confirmed his WWE return but ‘The Animal’ remains relevant in the current storyline. Batista and Dana Brooke have been playing a cheeky game through their social media handles and the duo has often hinted us about their blossoming romance. Well, Dana Brooke and Elias reminisced with the WWE fans about Batista once again in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE: Batista reacts about the latest SmackDown

Elias and Dana Brooke made fun of Drake Maverick in the latest segment of WWE SmackDown. The British wrestler called out Elias for a fight and got manhandled by Elias. To add some more fun into it, Dana Brooke entered the ring and humiliated Drake Maverick in front of the entire WWE Universe. So, what has Batista got to do with all these things? Well, Elias brought ‘The Animal’ into the mix in one of the most hilarious ways possible.

In a backstage segment, Elias taunted Drave Maverick by dedicating a song to him. Elias sings out the difference between Batista and Drake Maverick, with Dana Brooke present. Elias clearly said that “Dave Batista is a millionaire, plus he’s tall” and Drave Maverick who is 1.63 m did not like it at all. However, Batista has really enjoyed the segment and he showed zero hesitation while expressing his feelings. ‘The Animal’ took it out on Twitter with a laughing emoji and his fans are already have some hilarious replies.

WWE: Twitter reactions from fans

I could go for Elias “getting too close” to Dana, maybe crossing the line a little, and Dave coming out for a Mania match against him. I’d like that match. — Ty Shute' (@TyShute331) December 7, 2019

