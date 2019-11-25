The Debate
The Debate
WWE Superstar Batista Announces He Is Single Again; WWE Divas Drool

WWE News

Batista recently announced that he is single through a tweet and WWE divas have flooded him with hilarious responses. Take a look at the responses for Batista.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Former WWE Champion Dave Batista took social media by storm with his recent tweet where the big man revealed that he is no longer in a relationship. The WWE Superstar turned actor claimed that he is a single man again and the WWE roster has shown no hesitation in replying back with their hilarious comments. Whether it was on a serious note or not, Batista in his tweet said, “Annnnnd I’m single again! (shrugging emoji) WTF!!! (facepalm emoji)." WWE fans cannot stop drooling over their former champion.

Also Read- WWE SmackDown: NXT And RAW Invade SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series; Watch Video

WWE News: Twitter Reactions for Batista

Dave Batista is no longer active in WWE but that has not impacted his stardom. One single tweet and the WWE roster went crazy with their superb sense of humour. Let us look at some hilarious replies for Batista after his latest post on Twitter.

Also Read- WWE Accidentally Publishes 8-hour Long NXT UK Pre-show Rehearsal On Their YouTube Channel

WWE News: Where is Batista?

Batista appeared at WrestleMania 35 where the former Champion lost to Triple H before announcing his retirement from pro-wrestling. Dave Batista (who fought the James Bond in 'Spectre') has been out of WWE since then. However, its WrestleMania season and the former champion might shock the world with his appearance at WrestleMania 36. That said, nothing has been declared yet. Take a look at Dave Batista giving a hard time to James Bond.

Also Read- WWE Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Pics Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin And The Undertaker

Also Read- WWE: Triple H, Shawn Michaels Ask King Corbin To Join The DX Generation

 

Published:
COMMENT
