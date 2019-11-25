WWE Superstar Batista Announces He Is Single Again; WWE Divas Drool

Former WWE Champion Dave Batista took social media by storm with his recent tweet where the big man revealed that he is no longer in a relationship. The WWE Superstar turned actor claimed that he is a single man again and the WWE roster has shown no hesitation in replying back with their hilarious comments. Whether it was on a serious note or not, Batista in his tweet said, “Annnnnd I’m single again! (shrugging emoji) WTF!!! (facepalm emoji)." WWE fans cannot stop drooling over their former champion.

Annnnd I’m single again! 🤷🏻‍♂️WTF?!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019

WWE News: Twitter Reactions for Batista

Dave Batista is no longer active in WWE but that has not impacted his stardom. One single tweet and the WWE roster went crazy with their superb sense of humour. Let us look at some hilarious replies for Batista after his latest post on Twitter.

@DaveBautista 😂 Pretty sure these are different breakups! — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) November 23, 2019

@DaveBautista - I mean we already discussed it - just send me what I requested ... maybe I’ll share it 😉 .. then you can decide from there lol - https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019

I have a friend ... — LATINA🔥 (@TaynaraContiWWE) November 23, 2019

Here for you, Dave. Sorry you're going through that. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 23, 2019

Bruh? — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) November 23, 2019

Sorry to hear about you and @MarkoStunt — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 23, 2019

WWE News: Where is Batista?

Batista appeared at WrestleMania 35 where the former Champion lost to Triple H before announcing his retirement from pro-wrestling. Dave Batista (who fought the James Bond in 'Spectre') has been out of WWE since then. However, its WrestleMania season and the former champion might shock the world with his appearance at WrestleMania 36. That said, nothing has been declared yet. Take a look at Dave Batista giving a hard time to James Bond.

