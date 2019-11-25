WWE Survivor Series 2019: The Fiend Retains The WWE Universal Championship

On Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2019, the champions reigned. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt retained his WWE Universal Championship title against Daniel Bryan. Wyatt took all of 10 minutes to subdue Bryan and retain his title.

Watch Survivor Series 2019: The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

WWE Survivor Series 2019: The Red Match

As the match began, the two wrestlers fought under the red light, which is a favourite with WWE boss Vince McMahon. Bryan quickly went into attack mode, delivering a flurry of punches and moves. However, 'The Fiend' took over in no time, with vicious punches and clothesline. Wyatt dominated the majority of the match, but Bryan showed some signs of brilliance throughout the match. Like the time when he struck Wyatt with his knee and then took a top rope dive onto him. Bryan then hit Wyatt with a missile dropkick. But 'The Fiend' was too good a match for him. He continued taking on Bryan’s attacks and would stand up every time.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: The crowd chants

Bryan led the fans in 'Yes!' chants and delivered kicks on Wyatt. But in every attempt, 'The Fiend' would sit back up. When Bryan hit Wyatt with a running knee and tried to pin him down, 'The Fiend' kicked out.

Easy win for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

It seemed like 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was toying with his opponent. A stunned Bryan watched as Wyatt got up despite the onslaught of the attack. Wyatt then locked his opponent in a mandible claw, but Bryan broke free with an armbar. He then proceeded for a move off the top, but 'The Fiend' caught him mid-air with a punch. Wyatt then tried to hit him with Sister Abigail, which Bryan countered successfully. However, 'The Fiend' was determined to defend his title. In the end, Wyatt locked his opponent in a mandible claw till the referee finished his count. After 10 minutes of a vicious fight, 'The Fiend' remained the WWE Universal Champion.

