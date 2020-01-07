Randy Orton Responds After AJ Styles MOCKS Him On WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, fans saw former WWE Champion AJ Styles face Akira Tozawa in a singles match. Former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa put up a great fight, but AJ Styles won the match with the help of Randy Orton’s iconic special move - RKO. After the show, AJ Styles took to Twitter and shared a video of him performing the RKO on Akira Tozawa. Slamming his current rival, AJ Styles wrote that he does everything better than Randy Orton.

AJ Styles saw the tweet and responded sarcastically. Randy Orton criticised Styles saying that AJ Styles could have jumped even higher to deliver a perfect RKO. Fans agreed with The Viper and some even shared videos of Randy Orton deliver RKOs to his opponents. Some asked AJ Styles to learn from Randy Orton.

Wow, really got some height on THAT one uncle Al 😒 https://t.co/pwaUZ7gBK8 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 7, 2020

Randy Orton will face AJ Styles next week

After this week’s WWE RAW, officials announced that Randy Orton will go up against AJ Styles in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. In an interview with a WWE host, AJ Styles said that he would brutalise Randy Orton in their upcoming singles match and Orton would not be able to use RKO ever again. AJ Styles also said that he would use the RKO on Randy Orton as well.

WWE RAW: AJ Styles vs Akira Tozawa

After last week’s event, an aggravated AJ Styles appeared in the ring to make an example out of Akira Tozawa. From the start of the match, AJ Styles punished The Stamina Monster and when Akira Tozawa tried to retaliate, AJ Styles stopped him with a Phenomenal Forearm. He then picked up the former Cruiserweight Champion and hit him with Randy Orton’s hanging DDT. AJ Styles was not done there as he mocked Randy Orton once again. The Phenomenal One delivered an RKO to win the match.

