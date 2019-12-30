Randy Orton Picks Up A Knee Injury At A WWE House Show In A Clash Against AJ Styles

It is never dull at a WWE house show. Last week, at the house show in New York, Rey Mysterio lost his United States Championship title to Andrade. This week, RAW made a stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Randy Orton and AJ Styles took to the ring for a one-on-one bout. Unfortunately, Randy Orton suffered a knee injury which might see him out of action for a few days.

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

The match had to be stopped prematurely after Randy Orton went down on his knees. He had to be helped to walk out of the ring. The injury seemed so terrible that the former champion was not able to complete the bout. For the past several weeks, Randy Orton and AJ Styles have been working a programme that was to end in a match at the Royal Rumble.

Thst was very sad. I attached photos pic.twitter.com/bJwsoRdg2N — Kimberly Buckery (@KimberlyBuckery) December 30, 2019

With Randy Orton injured this close to the January 26th match, it seems that the match-up or any variation of it is in jeopardy. WWE has not made a statement on how bad The Viper’s injuries are. The worst scenario would see Randy Orton, who has been one of the most consistent performers of the promotion for the past 15 years, out of action for an extended time. It would mean that WWE would have to work out a significant shift in the storyline. If Orton is unable to recover by Monday, WWE will have to move AJ Styles to another feud.

Randy Orton vs AJ Styles