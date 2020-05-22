When John Cena Defeated Randy Orton, Edge And Shawn Michaels At Backlash 2007: Watch

At Backlash 2007, John Cena defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Edge and Shawn Michaels in one of the greatest Fatal 4-way matches the WWE has ever produced. The build-up to the match began at Royal Rumble where Shawn Michaels was eliminated by The Undertaker. On the WWE RAW episode after Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels defeated Randy Orton and Edge to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 23, John Cena forced Shawn Michaels to submit and retain the WWE Championship.

However, the feud between John Cena, Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton continued as the No.1 contender's match between Michaels and Orton ended in a no contest. Later on the show, WWE RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman named Edge the No.1 contender for the championship, adding him in the feud. As the Backlash 2007 PPV came close, the feud between the four superstars got more serious. Later, Michael Pena from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, announced the Fatal 4-way match for the 2007 PPV.

WWE Backlash 2007: John Cena defeats Randy Orton, Edge and Shawn Michaels in a classic match

As soon as the bell rang, John Cena and Shawn Michaels knocked out their opponents and started fighting among themselves. Shawn Michaels took the match outside as he delivered a huge moonsault to take down the three opponents. After returning from the break, a recovered Edge destroyed Shawn Michaels and delivered a spear to Randy Orton.

John Cena appeared from behind and trapped Edge in his STFU submission lock. As Edge was about to give up, Shawn Michaels appeared and delivered a Sweet Chin Music to Cena, who fell on an unconscious Randy Orton. The referee thought that John Cena was pinning Orton and started counting. He declared John Cena the winner as no one was able to stop Cena in pinning Randy Orton.

WWE Backlash 2007: Fan responses

Apart from the Fatal-4-Way match, the only match that stood out at the hue PPV was the Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship between The Undertaker and Batista. The PPV also featured two average matches as The Hardy Boyz fought the team of Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch and Chris Benoit went up against MVP. However, many fans could not stand the singles match between Carlito and Johnny Nitro.

