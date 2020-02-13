Randy Orton Responds To An Indian Fan For His Sensational RKO Tattoo, Watch Video

It’s not every day that you get to interact with WWE Superstar Randy Orton. However, an Indian fan named Dante Kapoor was lucky enough to get a reaction from his idol Randy Orton in the latest segment of WWE Now India. Dante Kapoor calls himself the biggest Viper fan from India. He boasts of a sensational RKO tattoo on his arm. No wonder, Randy Orton did not fail to notice it. He went on to thank Dante Kapoor for showing a lot of love and respect.

WWE: Randy Orton responds to an Indian fan for his tattoo

A few weeks back, Dante Kapoor revealed his RKO tattoo on a segment of WWE Now India. This time, Randy Orton himself appeared to thank his Indian fan for paying such a wonderful tribute. The Viper appeared on FaceTime and said, “Dante this is pretty damn cool right here.” After that, Dante Kapoor appeared again on the latest episode and expressed his gratitude towards Randy Orton.

Dante Kapoor’s Instagram handle flaunts his passion for WWE and Randy Orton. Take a glimpse at Dante Kapoor flaunting ‘The Viper stance’.

WWE: Randy Orton’s current WWE status

The former WWE champion is currently assumed to be a heel. Randy Orton attacked Edge at Royal Rumble and the entire WWE Universe believed it to be the beginning of a new feud. However, The Viper turned the tables by attacking Matt Hardy in this week’s RAW. Now, Orton has two big names before him.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com and Instagram of Dante Kapoor)