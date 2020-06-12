Randy Orton Says He Lied About Buying A Plane, Undertaker And Other WWE Stars Fell For It

A couple of weeks ago, former WWE Champion Randy Orton shared a picture on Instagram where he could be seen relaxing seated in a plane. He uploaded the picture with a catchy caption that read, “f***ed around and bought a plane.” After the picture went viral, fans from all over the world started congratulating 'The Viper' on his lavish purchase, and Randy Orton even thanked a few fans for their congratulatory messages.

Recently, while talking on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast, Randy Orton revealed the actual story behind his post. When Graves asked Orton, “Did you really buy a plane or it was a social media stunt,” he clarified that he didn’t actually go out and buy a plane. Randy Orton said that while he was drinking inside the plane, he decided to have some fun with his fans and colleagues. That’s when he took the selfie and uploaded it on Instagram.

Randy Orton continued by saying that after he reached home, his wife Kim Orton asked him why he posted the picture with that particular caption. When he switched off the airplane mode, he saw he had numerous messages from fans, friends and his wrestling colleagues. The Viper recalled that one of the most recognised people to congratulate him was The Undertaker.

“I don’t wanna call the guys out, but I did get some texts like ‘hey congrats on the plane,’ but the biggest pop I got was Undertaker texted me and he said, ‘Some are playing checkers, you’re playing chess congrats on the plane, kid.'”

Randy Orton talks about the ‘greatest wrestling match ever’

Addressing the media in a global conference call ahead of WWE Backlash 2020, Randy Orton explained how the tagline of the ‘greatest wrestling match’ has added more pressure to the already heated contest. “Usually if someone calls a match one of the greatest of all time then ideally it has already taken place. So it does put a bit of extra-pressure and definitely raises the bar for Edge and me,” said Randy Orton. Randy Orton said that at first, he was unhappy with the title of the match, but eventually began to accept it. “All said and done if I had to choose one guy and to work with, it would be Adam Copeland (Edge),” Orton added.

