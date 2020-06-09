Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Tommaso Ciampa And WWE NXT On Twitter

After WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House ended, Randy Orton took to Twitter and slammed Tommaso Ciampa and other WWE NXT superstars. Randy Orton criticised Tommaso Ciampa for slapping Karrion Kross’ leg in an attempt to make a move sound more impactful during their TakeOver match. The technique is still being used by many WWE superstars and wrestlers in the ring. However, wrestlers like Brock Lesnar don’t like to use these gimmicks to make their moves sound more powerful.

While Randy Orton took to Twitter to hit out at Ciampa, the NXT star wasted no time in getting his rebuttal in. “My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely,” wrote Tommaso Ciampa. Replying to the Blackheart’s comments, Randy Orton called Tommaso Ciampa a “self-appointed locker-room leader” and asked him to let him know what time “legslap class” starts at wrestling school. A couple of hours later, Randy's wife Kim Orton joined the feud and slammed the former NXT Champion on Twitter. Kim Orton called Tommaso Ciampa 'a man who takes credit for great matches without actually putting them together'.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

@RandyOrton Isn’t that the same guy who took credit for all those ‘great matches’ that he DIDNT put together? https://t.co/lbbNNDkHEd — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) June 8, 2020

What’s next for Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa?

Randy Orton is currently in a feud with Edge and the two are scheduled to face each other for the second time at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. Tommaso Ciampa, on the other hand, could continue his storyline with Karrion Kross, despite losing to him at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Months ago, while talking to WWE, Tommaso Ciampa called Randy Orton his ‘mentor’. In the video, Ciampa can also be seen saying that he wants Orton to take him under his wing or make him a Tag Team partner.

Randy Orton and Kim Orton's personal life

Randy Orton met Kimberly Kessler in 2014 and a year later in November 2015, the two tied the knot. They got married in Hawaii and it was later revealed that Kim was previously a member of Randy Orton’s fan club. The couple had their first child together in 2016, whom they named Brooklyn Rose Orton. Brooklyn is Kessler’s fourth child and Randy Orton’s second. Randy Orton had his first child, Alanna Marie Orton, with ex-wife Samantha Speno in 2008. Speno and Orton got married in 2007 and decided to separate in 2013.

