Randy Orton Takes AJ Styles Down With A Vicious Mid-air RKO On WWE RAW

Randy Orton and AJ Styles renewed their rivalry on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw post-TLC. The match was pretty much a back and forth affair where Orton scored a huge victory over former US champion AJ Styles after a vicious RKO.

Also Read | WWE: Randy Orton Fakes His Injury To Take A Hilarious Dig At Rey Mysterio

WWE Raw Highlights: Watch Randy Orton's brutal RKO

WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

Randy Orton and AJ Styles faced each other in WrestleMania 35 where AJ Styles beat Orton to score a massive victory. Since then, both the stars lost much of their momentum. They have been without a credible storyline for much of 2019. WWE had been teasing a rivalry between the duo since Survivor Series. Randy Orton turned face a few weeks back after he helped Rey Mysterio win the US Championship from AJ Styles.

Also Read | WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio Eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H To Win Royal Rumble 2006

While the duo failed to appear on WWE Tables Ladders and Chairs (TLC) due to the match card being stacked, Orton and Styes got their much-anticipated fight on WWE RAW. After dominating the early proceedings, Orton soon found himself locked in a calf-crusher by Styles. With Orton clearly struggling to get back on his feet, Styles went on the top ropes for a springboard-DDT. Randy Orton reversed the move for a brutal mid-air RKO to get the pin.

Also Read | Randy Orton Plays Mind Games With AJ Styles During His Match With Rey Mysterio

Orton soon found himself surrounded by the new RAW Tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The OC unleashed a beating on Orton and the Viking Raiders had to make their way to the ring to rescue Orton and close the show.

WWE RAW: Viking Raiders issue a challenge

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton is far from over. The OC will look to take out Randy Orton in the coming weeks of RAW. It'll be interesting to see how the rivalry will develop and how WWE will use Randy Orton as a face going forward.

Also Read | WWE: Tommaso Ciampa Calls Roman Reigns A ‘dream Opponent’ And Randy Orton A ‘dream Mentor’