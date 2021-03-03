Randy Orton TROLLS American Rapper Soulja Boy During Twitter Argument

Randy Orton is known for speaking his mind, especially on social media. Over the past decade, The Viper has clashed with many fans, celebrities and even WWE superstars on Twitter over his views. Most recently, he collided with Soulja Boy after the rapper used the word “fake” to describe Vince McMahon’s company.

Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy: Soulja Boy calls WWE ‘fake’

Soulja Boy, who shot to fame in 2007, following the release of his debut single ‘Crank That,’ took to Twitter a couple of days ago and wrote that the rap game is "faker than WWE". This prompted many WWE superstars to fire back at the rapper, one of them being RETRIBUTION member T-BAR. While replying to the tweet, T-BAR asked Soulja Boy, “Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain?”

The RETRIBUTION powerhouse made a pretty solid statement, but it didn't have anything on what Randy Orton added a couple of hours later. The Viper took things very personal as he called Soulja Boy a pr*** and a b***h a**. While challenging the rapper to enter the WWE ring, Orton compared wrestlers to stuntmen, saying, “Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year”.

Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy: Viper blasts rapper

Orton then went further by suggesting that even Bad Bunny would “beat the f***” out of Soulja Boy in WWE as Bunny has appeared in many WWE episodes since January 2021 and has seen the wrestlers work up close. Bad Bunny is also a rapper who has been making various guest appearances in WWE, even getting his hands on the WWE 24/7 championship.

Incredibly, the beef did not end there, with Soulja Boy claiming that he was simply “spitting facts” by calling WWE fake before Orton asked him once again to “back it up” in the ring. Soulja Boy is yet to make a comment, with some reports suggesting that the rapper could make an appearance at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.

Soulja Boy Twitter: Soulja Boy net worth and earning 2021

If Soulja Boy agrees to perform at WrestleMania 37, he could charge a huge purse from Vince McMahon and team considering his current net worth is $30 million as of 2021. According to wealthygenius, Soulja Boy makes an estimated $5 million per year only from his music career, while also earning few millions from his various endorsements and investments.

Soulja Boy net worth 2021: $30 million (as per wealthygenius)

Soulja Boy net worth 2020: $30 million (as per celebritynetworth)

Image Source: WWE.com, Soulja Boy/ Instagram