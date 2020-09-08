Drew McIntyre Returns, Takes Revenge From Randy Orton By Hitting Him With Claymores

A couple of weeks ago, Randy Orton hit Drew McIntyre with three vicious punts, handing him an alleged career-threatening injury. However, on this week’s RAW, The Scottish Psychopath returned and took revenge from the Legend Killer. Drew McIntyre took Randy Orton to Claymore County not just once, but twice on the show. The segment received a mixed reaction from fans as some were happy to see Drew McIntyre up and at 'em, while others were puzzled as to how the WWE Champion managed to recover from a career-threatening injury this quick. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will come face-to-face at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 which is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre returns and attacks Randy Orton

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show by talking about his future opponent, Keith Lee. The Viper pointed out that the more the two crossed paths, the more likely it is that Lee will get kicked in the head. He then shifted his attention to Drew McIntyre and revealed that their title match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will go through only if the champion is medically cleared. He also claimed that if Drew McIntyre is unable to defend his title at the upcoming PPV, then Orton would be hailed as the new champion.

Right then, Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring in an ambulance and blasted Orton with a Claymore. After the attack, official Adam Pearce confronted Drew McIntyre and ordered him to go back to the hospital. Drew McIntyre agreed, claiming that he already did what he came to accomplish on RAW.

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre strikes again

Later in the show, Randy Orton made his way to the ring to face Keith Lee. The Limitless One dominated the match from the start, but Randy Orton took over by evading one of Lee’s attacks, causing the former NXT Champion to crash into the guardrail. Keith Lee fought back with a power slam and tried to execute the Spirit Bomb, but Orton escaped and delivered an RKO. As he was about to pin Lee, Drew McIntyre ran in and hit Orton with another Claymore, drawing the disqualification. "I want you to see me in your dreams," said Drew McIntyre.

Image Source: WWE.com