When Randy Orton Did The Impossible And Defeated The Undertaker At WWE SummerSlam 2005

In his 20-year-long wrestling career, Randy Orton has faced multiple opponents and worked in countless storylines. However, arguably the biggest match of his career came at SummerSlam 2005 when he faced WWE legend The Undertaker. Randy Orton, who was then famous for his Legend Killer persona defeated Undertaker in a singles match and shocked the WWE Universe. The match elevated his nascent wrestling career and established The Apex Predator as one of the biggest heels in the company. The year-long storyline between the two superstars was loved by fans and critics alike.

WWE SummerSlam 2005: How the Randy Orton vs Undertaker feud began

The feud between the two began in March 2005 when Randy Orton challenged Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 21. The two brawled multiple times before the PPV and delivered several promos to hype up their feud. At the ‘Greatest Stage of Them All,’ The Phenom defeated The Viper to save his WrestleMania winning streak. However, a couple of months later, Randy Orton reignited their feud by attacking The Undertaker and challenging him to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2005.

WWE SummerSlam 2005: Randy Orton defeats the Undertaker

As soon as the bell rang, The Undertaker took the fight to Orton by hitting him with a leaping flying clothesline. Orton soon recovered and fought back with a big boot and started targeting The Undertaker’s left knee. The Undertaker eventually dodged The Viper’s attack and sent Orton outside the ring. The Phenom then delivered a guillotine leg drop from the top rope, followed by an Old School and a reverse STO in the ring.

Undertaker performed a Snake Eyes, but Randy Orton fought back with a dropkick. Undertaker dodged an RKO but ended up getting hit by an inverted headlock backbreaker. Randy Orton then delivered a crossbody, but The Undertaker rolled away and took down Orton with a vicious chokeslam. In a surprising turn of events, a fan entered the ring and distracted The Undertaker, allowing Orton to perform an RKO and win the match. Randy Orton then went close to the fan and revealed that the fan was his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton in disguise.

Image Source: WWE.com