When Man Utd Legend Wayne Rooney Slapped King Barrett On WWE RAW

It’s not every day that you get to see Wayne Rooney planting a ‘tight slap’ on WWE superstar King Barrett. However, the Manchester United legend pulled off the unusual stunt on a Monday Night RAW segment in 2015. It was a humiliating moment for King Barrett as the slap brought him down to the ground. Well, the WWE superstar took it so seriously that he went to Old Trafford (Manchester United’s home ground) in search of Wayne Rooney. Wrestling fans never fail to reminisce the golden moment in WWE history.

WWE RAW: When King Barrett went to Old Trafford to hunt down Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney

King Barrett clearly instigated Wayne Rooney to take such a step as he kept on taunting him from the ring. Initially, Wayne Rooney looked unaffected by King Barrett’s words. He kept himself glued to the spectator’s spot with a smiling face. However, all things broke loose when King Barrett stepped out of the ring and started to taunt Wayne Rooney on his face. After a brief exchange of words, the former Manchester United striker finally planted a tight slap over King Barrett. It brought him down on the ground.

King Barrett did not take it lightly as he reached Old Trafford in order to hunt down Wayne Rooney. To everyone’s surprise, there was no one at Old Trafford while King Barrett explored the entire stadium and locker room.

WWE RAW: King Barrett’s current wrestling status

After enjoying a successful run in WWE, King Barrett (Wade Barrett) went on to try his hands on various other wrestling organisations like Pro Wrestling Worldcup and World of Sport Wrestling (WOS). According to reports, the British wrestler is considering retirement in the near future. He wants to continue working as an expert analyst for the wrestling community.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)