Rare Picture Of WWE Legend Kane Wearing A Red Cape And Walking Out To The Ring Emerges

Sports entertainment icon Kane made his WWE debut in 1997 and became a familiar name in the wrestling community instantly, after defeating veterans like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in his early days in the promotion. Throughout the years, Kane has changed his get-up and appearance numerous times, allowing WWE fans to witness different shades of his character. However, the masked Kane from the late ’90s remains one of the most intimidating personas in WWE history. Although Kane is no longer an active face on the current roster, WWE fans still consider him to be one of the greatest to have stepped foot in the ring.

WWE throwback: Rare image of Kane donning a cape thrills WWE fans

Rare pic of Kane with a cape 📸 pic.twitter.com/wtOLKmRfjg — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) May 31, 2020

Kane made his WWE debut against his in-ring brother The Undertaker and went on to shock the world by notching a victory. Kane instantly became an A-listed wrestler in WWE and was part of a number of iconic rivalries in WWE. Apart from his in-ring prowess, Kane was also renowned for his character arc. In 1997, Kane donned a red mask for which he was also tagged as ‘The Demon’ in the WWE universe. However, the superstar from Knox City thrilled his fans in an unexpected manner, after he was spotted wearing a red cape while walking out in a programme.

Before bursting onto the scene in WWE, Kane appeared in an in-house wrestling programme where he donned a cape while entering the ring. While no television channel broadcasted the event, wrestling fans filmed the event and archived the footage. A rare image from that footage emerged on Twitter this week, with WWE fans reminiscing about the time Kane unleashed terror in the WWE ring.

Kane's WWE future

Kane is currently the Mayor of his home town Knox City and is a successful politician at this point in time. However, WWE still recognises him as one of the true pioneers in sports entertainment. Although Kane no longer makes appearances for his former promotion, there are reports that Kane is expected to grace the WWE ring once again in the near future.

Image courtesy: 90’ WWE Twitter