WWE Throwback: When Floyd Mayweather And Big Show Locked Horns At WrestleMania 24; Watch

Floyd Mayweather amazed the combat sports community when he set foot inside the WWE ring against Big Show at WrestleMania 24. After beating 43 men inside the boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather hit pause and made his way to WWE in 2008. WWE then lined up Big Show to welcome the undefeated boxer in the promotion. Big Show and Floyd Mayweather went at it at the Florida Citrus Bowl stadium in Orlando on March 30, 2008. Here's a look at the Floyd Mayweather WWE stint.

WWE news: When Floyd Mayweather and Big Show fought at WrestleMania 24

It was a historic event for WWE since it was their WrestleMania debut in Florida. WWE's matchmakers lined up huge fight card which included the electrifying contest between Floyd Mayweather and Big Show. After a heated build-up, the duo finally locked horns in “The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment”. Big Show started off strong against the undefeated boxer but Mayweather was flexible enough to counter the ‘Giant’s’ moves.

However, as the fight went deeper Floyd Mayweather settled into his comfort zone and started swinging the momentum in his favour. Mayweather showcased his sparring skills opposite Big Show and the WWE superstar could offer very little in response. After a commendable fight between the two superstars, Floyd Mayweather emerged victorious, as he is known to do.

Floyd Mayweather's return to action

After cementing an undefeated record of 50-0 in 2017 against Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather went on to hang up his gloves. However, a few months ago, Floyd Mayweather met UFC president Dana White at an NBA game and the duo claimed to have settled Floyd Mayweather’s return in 2020. As per reports, Floyd Mayweather is eyeing a return inside the UFC cage under a different rule set of fighting and he is willing to reignite his rivalry with Conor McGregor. Here’s a look at Floyd Mayweather’s post that took the MMA community by storm.

