WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 1 Episode Preview

After brutally attacking Rey Mysterio a couple of weeks ago, Seth Rollins is scheduled to host the retirement ceremony of the 'Masked Luchador' on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. According to many, Rey Mysterio would interrupt Seth Rollins’ ceremony and will start a feud with The Monday Night Messiah for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. On WWE RAW, Seth Rollins is also scheduled to face Aleister Black. Some speculate that Rey Mysterio could return and help Black win the match.

The night will also see a Champion vs Champion match as WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will go up against WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Some say that Asuka's Backlash opponent could interfere during the match and help Flair win. New United States champion Apollo Crews will also appear in the ring as he’s scheduled to defend his title against an opponent of his choice. Many believe that Apollo Crews could pick Ricochet, Angel Garza or Murphy as his opponent.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Seth Rollins to host Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony

WWE RAW Preview: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to face WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Preview: Edge vs Randy Orton feud to continue

WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins to face Aleister Black

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka vs Nia Jax feud to continue

WWE RAW Preview: US Champion Apollo Crews to defend his title against an opponent of his choice

WWE RAW Preview: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW Preview: The Viking Raiders and Street Profits to appear

WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley feud to continue

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

