WWE RAW Live Streaming Streaming Details, Lineup, May 25 Episode Preview

As WWE Backlash approaches, this week’s WWE RAW is expected to settle a number of debates and storylines. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre notched a commendable victory over King Corbin in the last episode of WWE RAW, and this week, he is likely to address his upcoming contest against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash as fans wait to see The Phenomenal One in action. This week’s WWE RAW is also set to witness Apollo Crews go up against United States Champion Andrade for the title. Meanwhile, Natalya, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax will battle it out to earn the opportunity to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Backlash. Aside from these contests, a number of WWE superstars are expected to appear in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW including the likes of Seth Rollins and King Corbin. Here are all the details regarding the WWE RAW live streaming for this week's episode.

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW matches/segments scheduled for this week

No. 1 contender for RAW Women’s Championship match: Natalya, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair

United States Championship match: Andrade (C) vs Apollo Crews

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to join MVP on the VIP Lounge

King Corbin could make an appearance

Seth Rollins could possibly appear on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live streaming details

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live streaming details online

Viewers can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

