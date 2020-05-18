WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 18 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title against SmackDown superstar King Corbin. According to many, Elias could attack King Corbin after he loses to Drew McIntyre. WWE RAW will also see WWE Women’s Tag-Team champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their title against The IIconics. Many fans speculate that Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will retain their title.

According to some, Edge could also appear in the ring and accept Randy Orton’s Backlash challenge. After punishing Rey Mysterio on last week's episode, Seth Rollins could also appear and talk about his actions. New WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka could also appear and start her new storyline with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler or others.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship - Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (C) to face The IIconics

WWE RAW Live Match: WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) to face King Corbin

WWE RAW Live Match: Edge vs Randy Orton feud to continue

WWE RAW Live Match: Seth Rollins could appear

WWE RAW Live Match: Asuka to appear

WWE RAW Live Match: Aleister Black could face Murphy

WWE RAW Live Match: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW Live Match: The Viking Raiders to face Street Profits in an Axe Throwing contest

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

