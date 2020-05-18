WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 18 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title against SmackDown superstar King Corbin. According to many, Elias could attack King Corbin after he loses to Drew McIntyre. WWE RAW will also see WWE Women’s Tag-Team champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their title against The IIconics. Many fans speculate that Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will retain their title.
According to some, Edge could also appear in the ring and accept Randy Orton’s Backlash challenge. After punishing Rey Mysterio on last week's episode, Seth Rollins could also appear and talk about his actions. New WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka could also appear and start her new storyline with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler or others.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
.@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE look to become IICONIC 2-time @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions when they challenge @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE for the gold on #WWERAW! https://t.co/YpevpZ8opS— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020
