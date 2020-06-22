WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 22 Episode Preview

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see four championship matches. WWE RAW Women’s Champions Asuka is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair, and there is speculation that Asuka will defeat Charlotte Flair for the first time in her WWE RAW career to retain her title. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley are scheduled to go up against The IIconics, while WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth will face Akira Tozawa and WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their title against The Viking Raiders. WWE fans believe that apart from R-Truth, every champion will retain their title.

The night will also mark the return of Rey Mysterio, who could continue his feud with Seth Rollins and team. Randy Orton is also scheduled to appear as he will be presented with “The Greatest Wrestler Ever” title by Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Reports have claimed that Edge could return from his injury and attack Randy Orton during the ceremony.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW preview: Ric Flair to present Randy Orton as “The Greatest Wrestler Ever”

WWE RAW preview: Asuka to defend her title against Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW preview: Sasha Banks & Bayley to defend their title against The IIconics

WWE RAW preview: Rey Mysterio to make his return

WWE RAW preview: Seth Rollins, Murphy and Theory could confront Rey Mysterio

WWE RAW preview: Dominick Mysterio could appear

WWE RAW preview: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could appear

WWE RAW preview: Bobby Lashley and Lana could appear

WWE RAW preview: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW preview: The Viking Raiders to face The Street Profits

WWE RAW preview: R-Truth to face Akira Tozawa

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Source: WWE.com