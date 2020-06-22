WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 22 Episode Preview

Quick links:
On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see four championship matches. WWE RAW Women’s Champions Asuka is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair, and there is speculation that Asuka will defeat Charlotte Flair for the first time in her WWE RAW career to retain her title. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley are scheduled to go up against The IIconics, while WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth will face Akira Tozawa and WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their title against The Viking Raiders. WWE fans believe that apart from R-Truth, every champion will retain their title.
The night will also mark the return of Rey Mysterio, who could continue his feud with Seth Rollins and team. Randy Orton is also scheduled to appear as he will be presented with “The Greatest Wrestler Ever” title by Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Reports have claimed that Edge could return from his injury and attack Randy Orton during the ceremony.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY =@WWEAsuka vs. @MsCharlotteWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE vs. @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE@Ivar_WWE & @Erik_WWE vs. @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE@RonKillings vs. @TozawaAkira— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
