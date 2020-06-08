WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 8 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Edge will reunite with his best friend and former Tag-Team partner Christian on ‘The Peep Show’. According to many, Randy Orton could interrupt the segment and attack Edge to hype-up their upcoming WWE Backlash match. Some say that Seth Rollins and team could also appear and will continue their feud with Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. Few also think that the Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black fight could be fixed for the upcoming PPV.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could also appear and hype up his upcoming match with Bobby Lashley. After losing her NXT title at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Charlotte Flair is also scheduled to appear and face WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a singles match. The New WWE Women’s Tag-Team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also scheduled to appear on WWE RAW where they will defend their title against a WWE RAW Tag-Team.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Live Match: Hall of Famer Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show”

WWE RAW Preview: Charlotte Flair will face Asuka

WWE RAW Preview: Edge vs Randy Orton feud to continue

WWE RAW Preview: Kevin Owens could face Angel Garza

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka vs Nia Jax feud to continue

WWE RAW Preview: Bayley and Sasha Banks to defend their Tag-Team titles on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Preview: Zelina Vega and team to appear

WWE RAW Preview: The Viking Raiders and Street Profits to appear

WWE RAW Preview: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley feud to continue

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

