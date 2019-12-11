WWE TLC: Raw Tag-Team Champions The Viking Raiders Set To Issue An Open Challenge On TLC

After defeating The Street Profits on WWE RAW, The Viking Raiders are scheduled to appear on WWE TLC and issue yet another challenge to the WWE roster. Fans believe that The Street Profits can once again answer the call and fight the current Raw Tag-Team Champions. Many reports also suggest that The Viking Raiders may face some legendary teams who have appeared in WWE before. However, there is always a chance that AOP may come in to get their RAW Tag-Team Championship title back.

WWE RAW: The Viking Raiders vs The Street Profits

The Viking Raiders have been fighting many local teams since the day they became RAW Tag-Team Champions. So, it was obvious that the two will issue an open challenge to RAW’s main roster. The same happened last week and their challenge was accepted by The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came fired up and displayed their skills from the start. Montez Ford pancaked Erik with a Frog Splash just seconds into the match, and Angelo Dawkins sent Ivar tumbling with a suplex. However, The Viking Raiders soon recovered and delivered a beat down to the challengers. Ivan than delivered a Viking Experience to win and retain their championship. Erik & Ivar shook the hands of The Street Profits after the match.

WWE TLC 2019: Announced matches

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) Vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The New Day (c) Vs The Revival

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) Vs TBA

Tables Match: Roman Reigns Vs King Corbin

Tables Match: Rusev Vs Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt Vs The Miz

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

