Roman Reigns Dusts Off Coronavirus Rumours, Says He’s Fit To Participate In WrestleMania

WWE News

Earlier, Roman Reigns dusted off all the claims made by Meltzer. He took to Twitter and revealed that he is healthy to participate in WrestleMania 36.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

On his Wrestling Observer Radio show last week, Dave Meltzer stated that Roman Reigns is being checked by the doctors almost every day for coronavirus. Dave Meltzer said that Roman Reigns had leukaemia in the past, but he fought it and returned to the WWE ring. However, his leukaemia is in remission and could come back. Dave Meltzer said that WWE is making sure that Roman Reigns is fit and is ascertaining whether he will be able to fight Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l Roman Reigns leukaemia: Does Roman Reigns Have Coronavirus? WWE Doctors Monitoring Reigns' Condition: Report: WWE News

Earlier, Roman Reigns dusted off all the claims made by Dave Meltzer and the fans. He took to Twitter and revealed that he is healthy and fit to participate in WrestleMania 36. He also asked the WWE Universe to stay safe and healthy in these dark times. He asked fans to be grateful for the good things that are happening in their lives.

Also Read l Roman Reigns leukaemia: Drew McIntyre Says Goldberg And Roman Reigns Shouldn't Headline WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Roman Reigns slams Drew Mcintyre, calls Goldberg an icon

Drew Mcintyre recently spoke to talkSPORT, where he said that Roman Reigns and Goldberg should not headline WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre recently stated that he and Brock Lesnar should headline a day of WrestleMania 36 and Edge and Randy Orton should headline the other day. Before Drew Mcintyre, Edge had also said that Roman Reigns and Goldberg are not going to main event WrestleMania 36. Responding to the claims, Roman Reigns said that he is happy to participate in WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns said that he is going to share the ring with an icon like Goldberg at the biggest stage of all, which is "incredible".

Also Read l Roman Reigns leukaemia: Becky Lynch says Roman Reigns is an inspiration and a role model for many

Also Read l Roman Reigns leukaemia: Roman Reigns' intense staredown with Universal Champion Goldberg on SmackDown

First Published:
