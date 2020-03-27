Roman Reigns To Miss WrestleMania 36 Due To Coronavirus; Universal Title Match In Jeopardy

WWE is facing a battle in their hands to successfully host WrestleMania 36 amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. Already forced to air from an empty Performance Center, the company could now be forced to host the Show of Immortals one of their biggest stars - Roman Reigns.

WWE news: Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36

US Wrestling publication, Pro Wrestling Sheet broke out the news stating Roman Reigns' Universal Championship match against Hall of Famer Goldberg is now off as the company is forced to pull Reigns out of WrestleMania 36. WWE insider Ryan Satin noted that Roman Reigns expressed to WWE that 'he didn’t feel comfortable doing any more of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic'. Due to Reigns' history with leukaemia, it is reported that Reigns believes 'he’s immunocompromised from his battle with leukaemia and didn’t want to risk his health'.

Breaking: Roman Reigns, who has had leukemia and is immunocompromised, will not compete at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg due to coronavirus concerns, per @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/quev57mmr4 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 27, 2020

WWE news: Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36, request granted by WWE?

Pro Wrestling Sheet further report, WWE has honoured his request and Reigns will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Universal Champion Goldberg. At the time of writing, it remains who will replace Reigns or whether the championship will be at stake for the makeshift match.

It was earlier reported that WWE had been taping the WrestleMania 36 matches in advance ahead of the scheduled date of April 4. However, it remains unknown if Goldberg's match has already been taped or if that still needs to happen.

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns health update

Roman Reigns had been making the headlines this past week as WWE as well the Big Dog raised concerns over his heath during the coronavirus outbreak. Reigns has been diagnosed with leukaemia twice in the past, with one being in October 2018 during his time in the WWE. The wrestler was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship title and even took time off from the company for his therapy.

The Big Dog made his return to WWE after four months of absence in 2019. While Reigns had few notable feuds, his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg would have been the first time he found himself back in the title picture.

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Joins Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke

News that Roman Reigns will miss WrestleMania 36 comes just a couple of days after it was reported that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke will miss the pay-per-view and that the duo has been put in quarantine for an indefinite period of time. While hosting the show without a star like Rey Mysterio is a big blow, being forced to change one of the main-event matches is a conundrum by itself. It'll be interesting to see, how the company books Goldberg's championship match just a week out from WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Reigns squaring-off with Goldberg on SmackDown

