Roman Reigns Slams Haters After Pulling Out Of WrestleMania, Says “I’m Not A Coward”

After Roman Reigns revealed that he is going to pull out from WrestleMania 36, he took to Instagram and made the news official. Roman Reigns shared a six-minute-long video where he slammed the haters for calling him a coward because he will not be facing Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns said it was a time when he had to choose between WrestleMania 36 and his family, and he decided to go with his family.

“It’s funny because for years people were like, ‘don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it’. Some haters didn’t want me there, but the moment I choose my family, I’m a coward. You don’t know anything,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns slams haters

Roman Reigns said that because he had a long history with leukaemia, people earlier believed that he was not fit to participate in the WrestleMania 36 match, which was not true. Roman Reigns said that he was fit to participate and even got a green light from WWE doctors and officials. Roman Reigns said that he even reached Orlando (WrestleMania 36 venue) to start his WrestleMania 36 training, but something happened and he had to leave. Roman Reigns then asked forgiveness from his fans for being unable to entertain them.

Roman Reigns slams haters and talks about current issues

While talking to fans, Roman Reigns revealed that this was the lowest point in his life. However, Roman Reigns said that he works hard to turn the negativity into positivity. Roman Reigns indirectly talked about coronavirus and said, "Hate is not going to help us in these times." He said if people can’t grow in this situation, then they don’t have a chance to grow at all.

